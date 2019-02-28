Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-28 / 07:18 German Metafina GmbH issues first purchase offer for illiquid securities. Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets. Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities. Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade. Metafina GmbH Blumenau 44 22089 Hamburg Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01 Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02 info@metafina.de www.metafina.de End of Media Release Issuer: Metafina GmbH Key word(s): Enterprise 2019-02-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 782117 2019-02-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2019 01:18 ET (06:18 GMT)