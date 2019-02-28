Financière de Tubize SA: Annual Financial Report 2018

Press release

28 February 2019 - 8:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, directeur, aspijcke@icloud.com

Annual financial report 2018

Regulated information

28 February 2019

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2018 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be/)

Dividend received from UCB: € 80,3 million (against € 78,3 million in 2017)

Profit of € 77,0 million (against € 72,7 million in 2017)

Decrease of outstanding debt from € 192 million at 31 December 2017 to € 142,5 million at 31 December 2018.

If the general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2019 approves the 2018 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,56 will be payable as from 6th of May 2019 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 14.

Ex-dividend 2 May 2019

Record date3 May 2019

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Financière de Tubize SA via Globenewswire



6 May 2019