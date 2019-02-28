Statkraft AS releases 2018 Annual Report

Please find attached a pdf-version of the printed 2018 Annual Report for Statkraft AS. The report is also available on Statkraft's website, http://www.statkraft.com/IR/ (http://www.statkraft.com/IR/).
Contacts:
Investor Contact Arild Ratikainen, tlf.: (+47) 971 74 132. e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com
Press spokesperson Knut Fjerdingstad, tel.: (+47) 901 86 310. e-mail: knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire