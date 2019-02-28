Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: New number of shares in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

Stockholm, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On February 14, 2019, a Special General Meeting in Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") resolved to effect a subdivision of shares (share split) and a subsequent mandatory share redemption procedure. The share split has been carried out during February, resulting in a doubling of the number of shares in the Company and associated SDRs.

In view of the above, as of February 28, 2019:

The total number of shares in Vostok New Ventures amounts to 171,376,618 (of which 85,688,309 are ordinary shares and 85,688,309 are redemption shares). 1

in Vostok New Ventures amounts to 171,376,618 (of which 85,688,309 are ordinary shares and 85,688,309 are redemption shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 85,688,309. 2

Also in February 2019, the Company has cancelled a total of 6,028,267 repurchased Redemption SDRs held in treasury, resulting in a corresponding reduction of the total number of outstanding SDRs. 3

1 Including 6,278,267 ordinary shares represented by ordinary SDRs held in treasury.

2 The number of votes remains unchanged as the redemption shares and associated Redemption SDRs do not carry a general right to vote.

3 The total number of SDRs in Vostok New Ventures amounts to 165,348,351 (of which 85,688,309 are ordinary SDRs and 79,660,042 are Redemption SDRs).





