Azelio AB: Year End Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 was a positive and eventful year for Azelio. The demonstration of the Company's proprietary energy storage technology attracted attention from around the world, resulting in enquiries from potential customers in over 50 countries. The Company's development and industrialization is continuing according to plan towards a full-scale verification project later this year, smaller commercial projects next year followed by a ramp up in volumes. In the fourth quarter Azelio was listed on Nasdaq First North. With the listing, the company brought in 242 million SEK before transaction costs and 2,200 new shareholders, including several strong and long-term institutions.

Q4: October-December 2018

• Income for the period including own work capitalized amounted to SEK 26,005,000 (5,783,000)

• Operating profit/loss (EBIT) improved to SEK -26,390,000 (-31,423,000)

• Earnings per share SEK -0.16 (-0.16)

• Profit/loss for the period improved to SEK -26,341,000 (-31,329,000)

• Cash flow increased to SEK 252,679,000 (-26,336,000), attributable to the share issue in connection with listing

Full year: January-December 2018

• Income for the period including own work capitalized amounted to SEK 70,341,000 (78,602,000)

• Operating profit/loss (EBIT) improved to SEK -91,959,000 (-95,645,000)

• Earnings per share SEK -0.77 (-0.77)

• Profit/loss for the period improved to SEK -91,845,000 (-97,443,000)

• Cash flow increased to SEK 313,011,000 (-2,596,000), attributable to share issues in 2018

• The Board proposes no dividend for the year 2018

This press release contains such information that Azelio AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on February 28th, 2019 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

