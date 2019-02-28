A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive landscape analysis for a financial service provider. The study highlights how the client was able to benchmark their market position and enter potential markets in an agile and seamless manner with Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006113/en/

Competitive landscape analysis for a financial services provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

With recent technological advancements and the entry of new players in the finance industry, companies are realizing the need to enhance their service offerings and expand to international markets to keep up with the fast pace of changes in the industry. The failure to track the opportunities and potential threats in new markets can result in huge loses in terms of sales, leading to a sharp decline in the market position. This has compelled companies to uncover new market opportunities and analyze the competitive landscape in new markets.

Wondering how to benchmark your business' performance against the competition and identify new market opportunities? We can help. Request a FREE brochure

The business challenge:The client is a leading financial services provider, established in the US. The company is looking to expand their services across Brazil, China, Russia, and South Africa. With lots of financial service providers offerings the same products and services, the client was finding difficulties in benchmarking their market position relative to their competitors. With Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis, the client wanted to analyze the competitors and understand their product portfolio to devise a business plan that meets their customers' expectation. Additionally, the client wanted to identify the right business partners and the best route to enter the target markets.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "By comparing the competitors' market position and tracking potential threats in new market, businesses can achieve better sales and business outcomes."

Want to stay abreast of the industry trends and leverage the latest technologies to meet the new market requirements, Request a free proposal

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze the competitors' market share, marketing strategies, and market position. This helped the client to determine their market position and implement new marketing strategies to strengthen their position. Furthermore, with Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis, the client was able to address the potential bottlenecks and enter potential markets in an agile and seamless manner. With Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis, the client was able to realize savings of 23% in just eight months.

Infiniti Research's competitive landscape analysis helped the client to:

Balance the needs and demands of customers to stay ahead of the curve

Identify lucrative markets to scale their service offerings

Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis? Request more information from our experts

Infiniti Research's competitive landscape analysis offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing competitors' market share, marketing strategies, and market positioning

Implementing a new marketing strategy to strengthen their international market position

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our competitive landscape analysis can help you with the necessary insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006113/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us