SThree (STHR) SThree: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer 28-Feb-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer SThree plc, the international specialist STEM staffing business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Dorman as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Mark will join SThree on 18 March 2019. Mark brings a wealth of relevant experience in scaling international business service operations, delivering value-driven strategies and leading great teams, which will complement SThree's deep recruitment industry experience, entrepreneurial drive and strong market positions. Mark was previously President of Higher Education, International & Professional for McGraw Hill Education, where his people leadership, strategic discipline and focus on operational excellence increased market share and delivered financial performance that out-ranked the competitive peer group. Before joining McGraw-Hill Education in 2013, Mark was President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer Law & Business, having previously served as Vice President of Wolters Kluwer's Legal Markets Group, where he was responsible for overall strategy, business development and sales and marketing. Prior to Wolters Kluwer, Mark was Head of Global Product Management at Gartner Inc. and Head of Strategy for LexisNexis UK, a unit of Reed Elsevier. A joint UK/US national originally from Dundee, Scotland, Mark graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and served as an officer in the British Army's Corps of Royal Military Police. Further to the announcement on 14 December 2018, current Chief Executive Officer, Gary Elden, will be stepping down from his role and the Board on 18 March 2019, but will remain with the Company until the AGM on 24 April 2019 to ensure a smooth and orderly handover. James Bilefield, Chairman, commented: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution to SThree since joining the Group in 1990, and becoming CEO in 2013. His passion, expertise and unswerving commitment over nearly three decades has served the SThree business well and we wish him every success in the future." "The Board and I are now looking forward to working with Mark to take the business forward to its next stage of growth, development and success. An entrepreneurial and tech-savvy executive, Mark's energy and relentless focus on results will be central to the delivery of our mission to bring skilled people together to build the future." Mark Dorman commented: "This is an exciting time to join SThree. Not only is the Company performing well, finishing the year with strong momentum, but with an ever increasing demand for STEM skills globally, an experienced, entrepreneurial team and a portfolio of strong brands in place, we have a unique opportunity to build on the success that SThree has seen under Gary's leadership. I look forward to working with the team to deliver substantial value for all stakeholders over the coming years." The Company confirms that there is no further information about Mark Dorman requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Susie Hudson Sam Modlin Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist recruitment business, providing Permanent and Contract specialist staff to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in Information & Communications Technology, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 7652 EQS News ID: 782069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

