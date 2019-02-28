Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 2018 Net Profit of RUB 831.7 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 28-Feb-2019 / 08:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 2018 Net Profit of RUB 831.7 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Moscow, February 28, 2019 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its Annual consolidated IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018, with audit report by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. Herman Gref, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO, commented: "2018 was an important year for Sberbank. Not only did we report a record net profit and reach a Return-on-Equity of over 23%, we also successfully completed the first year of the execution of our Strategy 2020. Furthermore, we embraced the ambitious challenge of carrying out our technological transformation. We completed the revision of all major IT initiatives, hired experienced IT experts, radically redesigned our production process, and integrated our businesses with IT in order to develop our platform. We learnt to implement changes faster, improve our processes and products faster, making them more convenient and time-saving for our clients. Yet we have a long way to go in perfecting client experience, introducing new services to the Sberbank platform and developing new skills among our team in order to build a data-driven company with a high level of collaboration. The achievement of our strategic goals is the key to our confidence in facing external challenges and to providing for the sustainable growth of shareholder value." The 2018 Financial Highlights: - The Group net profit[i] reached RUB 831.7 bn, up by 11.1% compared to 2017 - The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) from continued operations came at RUB 38.13 per share, up by 15.4% compared to 2017 - The Group annualized return on equity (ROE)i reached 23.1%, while the Group annualized return on assets (ROA) reached 3.2% - Net fee and commission income increased by 18.1% y/y to RUB 445.3 bn - The Group loan portfolio (includes loans at amortized cost and at fair value) increased by 16.5% to RUB_21.1 trn. Retail loan portfolio increased by 25.0%, up to RUB 6.8 trn, while corporate retail loan portfolio expanded by 12.9%, up to RUB 14.3 trn. The 4Q 2018 Financial Highlights: - The Group net profiti reached RUB 176.2 bn up by 2.2% as compared to 4Q 2017, and the Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS)i came at RUB 8.4 per share, - The quality of the Group loan portfolio improved: share of Stage 3 and POCI loans came at 8.1%, showing a decrease of 0.3% compared to 3Q 2018 - Client deposits portfolio increased by 5.1% up to RUB 20.9 trn compared to 3Q 2018 with retail deposits up by 7.1% and corporate deposits - by 1.6%. Selected Financial Results RUB bn, unless 4 Q 3 Q 4 Q 4 Q 18/ 4 Q 18/ 12M 2018 12M 12M18/ stated 2018 2018 2017 2017 otherwise 3 Q18 4 Q 17 12M17 % % % Net interest 354.7 359.3 357.3 -1.3% -0.7% 1 396.5 1 3.5% income 348.8 Net fee and 122.6 114.6 113.1 7.0% 8.4% 445.3 377.1 18.1% commission income Other 15.8 34.4 1.0 -54.1% 1 31.6 64.4 46.7% non-interest 480.0% income / (expense)ii Operating 493.1 508.3 471.4 -3.0% 4.6% 1 936.3 1 8.2% income before 790.3 provisions Net charge -52.9 -78.1 -67.0 -32.3% -21.0% -225.3 -263. -14.6% related to 8 change in asset quality: Net credit -35.9 -59.5 -67.0 -39.7% -46.4% -162.4 -263. -38.4% loss allowance 8 charge for debt financial assets Negative -17.0 -18.6 -- -8.6% -- -62.9 -- -- revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Staff and -208. -156. -191. 33.0% 8.7% -664.8 -623. 6.6% administrative 6 8 9 4 expenses Net profit 180.7 217.1 163.3 -16.8% 10.7% 831.2 715.6 16.2% from continuing operations Profit from -4.5 11.0 9.1 -140.9% -149.5% 0.5 33.1 -98.5% discontinued operations Net profit 176.2 228.1 172.4 -22.8% 2.2% 831.7 748.7 11.1% Earnings per 8.4 10.1 7.6 -16.8% 10.7% 38.1 33,0 15.4% ordinary share from continuing operations, RUB Total 179.9 191.7 -174. -6.2% -202.9% 789.1 738.6 6.8% comprehensive 8 income from continuing operations Book value per 170.7 162.1 149.0 5.3% 14.5% 170.7 149.0 14.5% share*, RUB Ratios based on continuing operations Return on 18.8% 25.5% 20.6% -- -- 23.1% 24.2% -- equityi Return on 2.6% 3.3% -- -- -- 3.2% 2.7% 50 bp assets Net interest 5.4% 5.8% -- -- -- 5.7% -- -- margin Net interest 5.6% 6.0% -- -- -- 5.9% -- -- margin*** Cost of risk 69 bp 123 151 -- -- 86 bp 153 bp -- (amortized bp bp cost loans) Cost of risk 99 bp 157 -- -- -- 115 -- -- (amortized bp bp cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 42.5% 30.6% 40.7% -- -- 34.2% 34.7% -- ratio** * Total equity / Total number of ordinary shares outstanding ** Operating income before provisions for debt financial assets, revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality and credit related commitments *** Net interest margin was recalculated as working assets adjusted for the amount of provisions, created under IFRS 9, against Stage 3 loans Selected Balance Sheet Results RUB bn, unless 31/12/18 30/09/18 01/01/18 31/12/18 31/12/18 stated vs. vs. otherwise 30/09/18 01/01/18 % % Gross total 21 082.3 20 144.7 18 096.1 4.7% 16.5% loans * Corporate 14 331.1 13 725.0 12 696.5 4.4% 12.9% loans * Retail loans * 6 751.2 6 419.7 5 399.6 5.2% 25.0% Restructured 1 255.0 1 243.7 1 208.8 0.9% 3.8% loans Securities 3 749.5 3 601.8 3 166.0 4.1% 18.4% portfolio Assets i 31 197.5 29 247.9 27 044.5 6.7% 15.4% Total 20 897.3 19 888.1 18 123.3 5.1% 15.3% deposits: Retail 13 495.1 12 605.5 12 278.1 7.1% 9.9% deposits Corporate 7 402.2 7 282.6 5 845.2 1.6% 26.6% deposits Ratios Net Loans / 93.7% 93.8% 91.9% Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + POCI 8.1% 8.4% -- loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 90.4% 91.6% -- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans * combined loans at amortized cost and at fair value Net interest income was RUB354.7 bn in 4Q 2018, down by 0.7% y/y on the back of outpacing growth of interest expenses. Total interest income (RUB574.3 bn, up by 5.4% y/y) during the quarter was influenced by strong dynamics in the loan portfolio: total gross loans (at amortized cost and at fair value) were up by 4.7% to RUB21.1 trn in 4Q 2018 as compared to 3Q 2018. ? Retail loan portfolio was up by 5.2% as compared to 3Q 2018 to RUB6.8 trn. Strong growth dynamics was observed throughout the year both in mortgages and consumer unsecured loans that increased by 5.6% and 5.5% respectively in 4Q 2018 as compared to 3Q 2018. ? Retail loan yields came down to 12.5% in 4Q 2018 on the back of the gradual redemptions of older vintage loans at higher rates and growing share of mortgages in the portfolio composition. ? Corporate loan portfolio (at amortized cost and at fair value combined) came up by 4.4% to RUB14.3 trn, as compared to 3Q 2018. ? Based on management accounts, Ruble loan portfolio increased by 9.5% during the quarter, while FX portfolio, net of currency revaluation, was down by 5.3%. ? Corporate loan yields were up by 30 basis points to 8.2% in 4Q 2018 as compared to 3Q 2018 due to rising interest rates in the economy. Total interest expense for 4Q 2018 increased by 17.2% from 4Q 2017 to RUB219.6 bn on the back of growing cost of funding and higher deposit insurance expenses: ? Client deposits portfolio increased by 5.1% in 4Q 2018 due to traditional for the end of the year inflows of both corporate and retail deposits. ? Cost of retail and corporate term deposits increased on average by about 20 basis points in 4Q 2018 as compared to 3Q 2018 to 4.7% and 3.6% respectively. ? Deposit insurance expenses increased by the 36% y/y to RUB18.9 bn in 4Q 2018 related to change in the insurance premium rate in 2018. Net LDR ratio for 4Q 2018 came slightly down by 10 basis points to 93.7% as compared to 3Q 2018. Net LDR in Rubles increased to 103%, while in U.S. dollars came down to 66%, which indicates that the demand for foreign currency loans among corporate clients was declining. The Group 4Q 2018 net fee and commission income came at RUB122.6 bn, up by 8.4% from the year-ago

