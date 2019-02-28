Amsterdam/ 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 28 February 2019

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its integrated Annual Report 2018. The report offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen's performance in 2018 and added value as an independent, specialised wealth manager.



The full annual report - consisting of the directors' report, the annual accounts, the CSR supplement and some other appendices, can be downloaded from our website: vanlanschotkempen.com/results.



An overview of the main developments and results for the year in Dutch will be available as of 15 March. An online version can be downloaded from the website, a printed version (available end of March) may be ordered by sending an email to one of the email addresses below.

For additional information, go to vanlanschotkempen.com/financial (http://www.vanlanschotkempen.com/financial) .

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

24 April 2019 Publication of Q1 trading update

22 May 2019 Annual General Meeting

24 May 2019 Ex-dividend date

3 June 2019 Dividend payment

27 August 2019 Publication of 2019 half-year results



Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/133415/R/2236682/880936.pdf)



