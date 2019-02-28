Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 28-Feb-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 28/02/2019. Name of Issuer: Proton Partners International Limited Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 ISIN: GB00BJCWB146 Symbol: PPI EMS: 500 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 7649 EQS News ID: 781877 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=754623615b60a769c5cdecdc91e8a7b1&application_id=781877&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

February 28, 2019 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)