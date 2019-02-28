ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA expands FSP 3000 open line system to deliver ultimate DCI solution

Extemely compact DCI OLS offers complete choice and new levels of automation

Munich, Germany. February 28, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its expanded FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) to provide data center interconnect (DCI) customers with unprecedented choice and flexibility. The new OLS removes all restrictions of today's closed systems and puts DCI network operators in complete control. With its modular design, it offers customers freedom to select the ideal components to meet their exact needs. The extremely compact, disaggregated design of the DCI OLS works with all coherent and direct detect technologies, such as PAM4. With its high levels of software-driven automation, it adapts to match line conditions and enables maximum reach without manual intervention. With the new DCI OLS, the ADVA FSP 3000 reduces DCI bottlenecks and enables ICPs and cloud providers to meet soaring data demand.

"The open and disaggregated design of our new DCI OLS delivers more choice and flexibility than ever before. Customers can now select the ideal components for their exact requirements and achieve the lowest cost per Gigabit mile in every possible DCI scenario," said Paul Morkel, senior director, network architecture, ADVA. "Also, by decoupling terminal functions from the line system, our solution offers total freedom to evolve and optimize each network layer separately. By taking advantage of different component lifecycles, customers will enjoy a much faster pace of innovation and growth. Yet what really makes our DCI OLS special is its ability to automatically adjust its performance to match the characteristics of the fiber link. Not only does this simplify network planning, but it also drastically reduces operating costs and improves overall network efficiency."

The ADVA FSP 3000 provides the most flexible and versatile disaggregated DCI OLS ever created. By offering full SDN control and freedom to mix and match technologies at the platform and component level as well as complete versatility with distance, it provides a single open solution for all DCI demands. And now, with its integrated OTDR capabilities, the ADVA FSP 3000 also provides continuous monitoring of optical fiber in the live network. This highly efficient method of retrieving telemetry data helps reduce operating costs and improve repair times. What's more, by automatically adjusting dispersion management and power levels to match fiber characteristics, the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS ensures optimal performances at all times.

"ADVA's open line system with SDN control offers network operators a considerable degree of flexibility with the ability to deploy direct detect, coherent or both technologies based on needs," commented Ian Redpath, practice leader, components, transport and routing, Ovum. "The cloud providers require advanced telemetry and ADVA provides this via a continuous fiber health monitoring capability. With ADVA's open and disaggregated FSP 3000 OLS, ADVA's customers will have the ability to rapidly and repeatedly deploy best-of-breed transmission technologies to stay at the forefront of the DCI cost curve."

"The latest evolution of our FSP 3000 is without doubt the most comprehensive OLS solution for DCI applications on offer. There's simply nothing else out there that delivers the same levels of flexibility and SDN control. Our team is dedicated to creating open systems for disaggregated network deployments and preventing vendor lock-in, and that's exactly what this launch is all about. Our new DCI OLS will empower our customers to take their DCI strategy further than ever before," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "Now operators can select the line speeds and modulation formats that suit their specific business needs. You want the spectral efficiency of a coherent solution? Our DCI OLS can deliver. You prefer to use direct detect PAM4 technology? With our system, we've got you covered."

Watch this video for more information on the FSP 3000 OLS: https://youtu.be/pTOCdeAm6xs .

Further details can also be found in these slides: http://adva.li/fsp-3000-dci-ols-slides .

A supporting solution brief is available here: http://adva.li/fsp-3000-dci-ols-solution-brief .

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

Attachment