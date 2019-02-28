Johnson Matthey and Lithium Werks sign long-term LFP battery materials supply agreement

HENGELO, The Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in science that makes the world cleaner and healthier, has entered into a long-term battery materials supply agreement with energy storage and battery company Lithium Werks.

Under the agreement, which will start 1 April 2019 and run for five years, JM will supply its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material manufactured at its facility in Changzhou, China.

The cathode material is a key component in battery cells produced by Lithium Werks, for a range of applications, including material handling, large motive, maritime and energy storage.

Through incorporating JM's advanced LFP technology into Lithium Werks' batteries, both companies are excited to work together to support the growing demand from industry and consumers for higher performing energy storage technologies.

Commenting on the agreement, Alan Nelson, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Executive of JM's Battery Materials business said: "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Lithium Werks to supply our LFP. We look forward to developing our relationship further as JM continues to execute its strategy of break out growth in battery materials."

Commenting on the agreement, T. Joseph Fisher III, Chief Executive Officer, Lithium Werks said: "Having a secure long-term supply of cathode material from a solid supplier such as Johnson Matthey will provide additional certainty to our customers, and enable the transition to clean and sustainable renewable energy."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 14,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com .

About Lithium Werks

Lithium Werks is a fast-growing global lithium-ion battery company, headquartered in Hengelo, the Netherlands, with production facilities in China and offices and warehousing facilities in the Netherlands, the US, the UK and Norway. Lithium Werks provides cells, modules and energy management systems for material handling, large motive, maritime and energy storage.

