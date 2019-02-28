Kevin Broom Joins Bynder as Chief Product Officer to Spearhead Platform Innovation

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2019, a global leader in digital asset management and SaaS technology, today announced the appointment of Kevin Broom as Chief Product Officer. Based in New York, Broom will lead Bynder's global product initiatives and spearhead the company's technology innovations. Broom joins the team at a time when Bynder is perfectly poised to scale the business, following a year of unprecedented growth as the company experienced a 150% increase in growth.



"Last year we made a number of significant changes that resulted in positive growth for our company," said Chris Hall, CEO, and Founder of Bynder. "Kevin joins the Bynder family at a critical point in our journey to become the most trusted DAM platform for enterprises. His extensive experience in product development will help drive Bynder's innovation to new heights as we continue to provide our customers with a best-in-class product and new functionalities."

Broom joins Bynder with over 25 years of experience in building digital audiences, SaaS ecosystems, and leading teams across product development, sales operations, marketing analytics and consulting. In his new role at Bynder, Broom will lead the growing global team of software engineers, product managers and UX designers.

"Bynder has created a leading brand and strong network of customers through the company's commitment to ongoing innovation," said Kevin Broom, Chief Product Officer at Bynder. "As intuitive digital asset management becomes increasingly important, I see significant opportunity for Bynder to build a platform that is scalable, customizable and a hub for creativity. We have all the ingredients necessary to advance our position as the global leader in DAM SaaS technology."

Most recently, Kevin served as EVP of Product Development at AlphaSense, Inc. Prior to that, he worked for Yahoo! in London as EMEA's Senior Director of Search. Kevin has also worked at AOL as Program Director for search and directional media, at BearingPoint and The Hackett Group as a Manager and at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Senior Consultant.

As part of Bynder, Broom joins the Advisory Board of Insight Venture Partner's Product Accelerator, a joint collaboration between Insight Venture Partners and Produx Labs. This program is focused on targeted training for Chief Product Officers and Product Accelerators specialized in product challenges during the scale-up phase. In this role, Broom will provide direction to the roadmap and offerings to future Product Leaders joining Insight Portfolio companies.

"Growth stage companies like Bynder rely on teams that are eager to build for scale, and learn along the way," said Broom. "This culture of learning is essential to success, and is something I am excited to promote and cultivate within Bynder."

Bynder continues to grow, and so does its global team. For a full list of open positions, visit the careers page: https://www.bynder.com/en/careers/

About Bynder



Bynder is the fastest growing digital asset management (DAM) solution, helping marketing professionals at the world's most successful organizations create, share and organize the full lifecycle of their digital content in the cloud.



Founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Hall, Bynder has grown to 350+ employees in seven offices around the globe, including locations in the Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. Known for its best-in-class user experience and customer support, Bynder has since earned spots on the 2015 and 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, with recognition by the Financial Times as the 20th fastest growing company in Europe in 2018.



Bynder is backed by Insight Venture Partners and in February 2018 announced the strategic acquisition of the California-based digital asset management solution, Webdam. Together, Bynder and Webdam help 1500+ customers like PUMA, Spotify, and innocent drinks manage their digital content. For more information, visit www.bynder.com.

Media Contact

Josh Tammaro

bynder@launchsquad.com

(617) 945-1915