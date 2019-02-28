

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported a pretax loss of 2.95 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to profit of 3.90 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 129.15 pence compared to profit of 183.80 pence per share, prior year. Core underlying profit before tax improved to 483 million pounds from 211 million pounds. Underlying core earnings per share was 17.4 pence, an improvement of 8.7 percent from prior year.



Fiscal year Group underlying revenue was 15.07 billion pounds, up 8%; while reported revenue was 15.73 billion pounds, up 7%. Underlying core revenue was 14.34 billion pounds, up 10% from last year. Underlying Civil Aerospace revenue up 12%, Power Systems up 15%, Defence flat and ITP Aero up 6%, for the fiscal year.



Warren East, Chief Executive, said: 'Despite the challenges we faced on Trent 1000 in-service issues, solid progress has been made realising our ambition to make 2018 a breakthrough year, both strategically and financially. Underlying financial results are ahead of expectations, with good growth in profit and cash flow. Following the restructuring we announced in June last year we are starting to see the crucial behavioural changes needed to sustain our momentum.'



