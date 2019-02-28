Weekend Unlimited Announces Executive Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) (CSE: POT.CN) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce the following executive appointments, Mr. Ese Roberts, Director of Operations, and Mr. Clint Pyatt, Director of Revenue Generation.

"The Company is advancing quickly as it integrates the teams, infrastructure, production, overall product mix and development from its strategic acquisitions. It is imperative that we have strong leadership for operations and revenue generation. Ese and Clint bring a wealth of experience that will be focused upon productization, sales and operations," said Mr. Paul Chu, Weekend President and CEO.

Mr. Ese Roberts, a first-generation Samoan-American entrepreneur. He the owner of a California State license as an engineering contractor who has extensive experience with both cultivators and extractors in the cannabis and hemp space. This includes property acquisition, preliminary design, permitting and final tenant improvements required for issuance of cannabis CUP and certificate of occupancy. Ese's experience in the cannabis and hemp industry also includes the following roles, CEO of 333 Custom Spectrum Inc (Los Angeles permitted hemp extractor/manufacturer), the Secretary/General Mgr. for High Desert Group Inc. (a Type 6 licensed CA cannabis extractor/manufacturer) and the President of Canna Candy's, a THC / CBD infused edible candy brand in the Weekend family of brands.

Mr. Clint Pyatt, Director of Revenue Generation, has over 8 years working in the cannabis and hemp markets. His experience includes the design, development and implementation of manufacturing, extraction and proprietary delivery methods for cannabis in eight states. Clint is a USMC veteran with multiple commendations for service in Iraq, Somalia and throughout the Middle East. Mr. Pyatt's experience also includes a decade in the financial sector with a focus on mortgage backed securities. Clint has launched multiple cannabis brands in California, with extensive knowledge and experience in licensed distribution channels and revenue centers within cannabis vertical markets.

"Weekend's brand portfolio is about more than products; the team we are building is essential to our strategy and achieving our goal set. We are accelerating the integration of our brands with collaborative teams coming together under the right leadership. With recent appointments of Karl Schmieder and Tom Wisniewski, and now Ese and Clint, we can manage each subsidiary and harmonize the overall Company to leverage assets, including talent, so that we can maximize brand development, production and sales in multiple markets," added Mr. Paul Chu.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The Company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.