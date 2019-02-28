

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its profit before tax for the fourth-quarter decreased to 449 million euros from 493 million euros last year.



Profit after tax for the quarter declined to 383 million euros from 412 million euros in the prior year.



Total revenue grew to 6.06 billion euros from 5.43 billion euros last year.



The Board proposed a final dividend to shareholders of 16.5 euros cents per share, which brings the full year dividend to 31 euros cents per share. Given the Group's strong cash position the Board also proposed a special dividend of 35 euros cents per share, returning approximately 700 million euros to shareholders.



Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final and special dividends will be paid, on July 8, 2019 to shareholders on the register on July 5, 2019.



At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items and impacts of IFRS16 to be broadly in line with 3.230 billion euros reported in 2018. Both passenger unit revenue and ex-fuel unit cost is expected to improve at constant currency.



International Airlines Group said that it is ordering 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways. They will be used to replace 14 Boeing 747-400 and four Boeing 777-200 between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft will be fitted with 325 seats in four cabins.



British Airways' 777-9 will be powered by General Electric GE9X engines. The engine order includes a comprehensive maintenance package with GE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX