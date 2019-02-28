

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax surged 47.4% to 168.1 million pounds from 114.0 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders grew to 136.57 million pounds or 101.6 pence per share from 91.30 million pounds or 68.0 pence per share last year.



Group revenue for the year rose 3.2% to 1.06 billion pounds from 1.03 billion pounds last year.



The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 38.0 pence bringing the total ordinary dividend for fiscal year 2018 to 57.0 pence, representing a 20% increase on the prior year.



Looking ahead, Bovis Homes said it saw strong sales in the first eight weeks of the current year, with a rate of 0.58 sales per site per week, an increase of 15.7% on the prior year.



Given the current increased level of uncertainty surrounding the broader UK economy, the company said it is encouraged by the positive start to the year and is pleased to report its forward sales represent 48% of consensus total 2019 revenues for the Group.



