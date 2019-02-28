sprite-preloader
Envirotainer Opens RAP e2 Station in Shanghai

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions?for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are expanding their RAP e2 network in Asia-Pacific by adding Shanghai (PVG), China to the growing list of RAP e2 stations across the world. Shanghai is the 31st station in the Envirotainer network carrying the flagship RAP e2 solution when it opens on March 1st, 2019. This is part of Envirotainer's strategy to meet the increasing demand for secure airfreight shipments of pharmaceuticals requiring temperature control.

"Asia-Pacific, and China in particular, is an emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the region and the opening of the RAP e2 station in Shanghai boosts our ability to support our customers with a secure and cost-efficient solution", said Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC. She continues, "We have conducted more than 25,000 real life pharmaceutical shipments with our RAP e2 so it is a truly proven and robust solution."

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled airfreight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

Contact information:
Suat Toh
Head of Sales APAC, Envirotainer
+65-689-687-68
suat.toh@envirotainer.com

Mattias Isaksson
Head of Marketing & Communications, Envirotainer
+46-8-586-292-66
mattias.isaksson@envirotainer.com

© 2019 PR Newswire