

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income was 2.341 billion euros, the highest in the last eight years, up 10 percent from the 2.121 billion earned in 2017.



Adjusted net income, which specifically measures the performance of the company's businesses, was 2.352 billion euros, compared to 2.131 billion euros last year.



The company's EBITDA increased 12 percent to 7.513 billion euros from 6.723 billion euros in the previous year.



Hydrocarbon production, gas and oil, increased 3% to 715,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.



Further, the company said it plans to raise the dividend to one euro per share in 2020, with a total repurchase of the shares issued in the Repsol Flexible Dividend program. All of this positions its shareholder compensation among the highest in the sector.



