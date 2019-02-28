A WilsonHCG-backed project to raise awareness of air quality and smog-related issues in Poland has been named Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the year at the CEE Business Services Awards Gala.

Employees from WilsonHCG, along with staff from ten other companies and two associations, have been hosting workshops in schools in Krakow to teach youngsters about smog, the danger it poses to health, and what can be done to improve air quality.

The goal of the Business vs Smog project, which started in November 2018, is to educate around 5,000 children who attend schools and kindergartens in Malopolskie province by the time the programme ends in March.

PwC launched the campaign and asked organizations in the region to help. The Krakow Smog Alarm and ASPIRE Association teamed up with WilsonHCG and the following companies: Akamai, Amway, Aon, CANPACK Group, Cisco, Hitachi Vantara, Herbalife Nutrition, Jacobs (Ch2M), and Zurich Insurance Company LTD.

"When we became aware of the initiative we were happy to be involved," said Anna Stewart, Centre Manager at WilsonHCG's Centre of Excellence in Krakow. "Anything that helps to raise awareness of the poor air quality here in Poland and the things that can be done to improve it should be applauded."

John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG, added: "At WilsonHCG, we want to contribute to the communities that nurture and support us. That's why we put such a strong emphasis on giving back. The initiative being named CSR Initiative of the Year in Poland at the CEE Business Services Awards Gala is a testament to the effort all the volunteers have put in."

The programme has also been given honorary patronage of the Marshal of the Malopolskie province.

