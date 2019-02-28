

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced the Group has decided to withdraw from the current competition to power Boeing's proposed middle of the market - or New Midsize Airplane - platform. Rolls Royce said it is unable to commit to the proposed timetable.



Rolls Royce said the Group remains committed to the development of new technologies and will continue to mature and de-risk the next generation UltraFan engine architecture in preparation for future applications.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President - Civil Aerospace, said: 'UltraFan is the foundation of our future large civil aero engine programmes and we must ensure that it has as smooth an entry into service as possible. We had begun its development before the Boeing opportunity emerged and it must undergo a rigorous testing regime before we offer it to customers, which we do not believe can be achieved within the NMA timeframe.'



