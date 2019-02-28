

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc. (RCDO.L), an engineering and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 9 percent to 10.3 million pounds from last year's 11.3 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 14.6 pence, down 1 percent from 14.8 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 15.3 million pounds, compared to 15.1 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 22.1 pence, compared to 21.7 pence a year ago.



Revenue went up 4% to 188 million pounds from 181.4 million pounds last year. Organic revenue grew 2 percent.



Order intake dropped 15 percent to 202 million pounds from 238 million pounds last year. Order book increased to 302 million pounds.



Further, interim dividend increased by 4% to 6.00p from 5.75p.



Dave Shemmans, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Acknowledging the uncertain economic climate, we remain positive due to a good order book and diverse pipeline, the recently signed long-term McLaren programme, and deliveries of ABS kits now underway.'



