Gearbest upgrading branding strategies and expanding target group

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, global e-commerce platform Gearbest is scheduled to launch its upgraded branding strategies, including brand-new VI system, brand values and brand positioning. Gearbest is transitioning from an electronic-product-oriented shopping website to a comprehensive e-commerce brand targeting at a greater range of consumers.

"Affordable quality, Fun shopping"

In order to provide a smooth and consistent experience for consumers, the Gearbest team spent 4 months updating all existing elements. Gearbest's logo has been adjusted from a typical electronic style to a much more e-commerce marketplace style to match a wider range of consumers as well as more global suppliers and brands. The transformation represents the initiation of a more inclusive and comprehensive brand concept.

Gearbest picked black and bright yellow to represent a dual identity of a professional, quality shopping website as well as an energetic and fun place to experience. Along with the logo, the icon can be imagined as a smiley face to represent the happiness that Gearbest is devoted to providing via shopping.

"We spent 4 months working on this grand upgrade from sending questionnaires to consumers to comparing hundreds of logos and proposals. This is really big for us, and for Gearbest," Director of UED center Thor Zhao said. According to the Branding director Lilac Luo, Gearbest is determined to convey happiness to global consumers and now regards it as the eventual brand mission.

Meanwhile, as Gearbest's global scale grows, it starts to apply precise marketing to its global business by concentrating its premium resources in key target market while capitalizing the radiating effect on neighbor countries.

Closed-loop supply chain

"VI is the perfect breakthrough point to transform the image, strategies and brand philosophy. We completed our closed-loop supply chain by building up a management and control system on purchase, storage, sale, and delivery, which will be crucial and a strong support for branding in the future," Mrs Luo said.

On top of the all-around brand upgrade, Gearbest will kick off its 5th brand anniversary campaign in March to fully apply and promote the new image, while at the same time create its first-ever shopping festivals to build up the marketing calendar. Needless to say, there will be more transformation and market decisions for Gearbest to be expected this year.

About Gearbest



Founded in 2014, GearBest is a leading global e-commerce platform that is committed to providing Affordable, Quality and Fun shopping experience and happiness for global consumers. Five years of growth and development enabled Gearbest to have close partnership with world-famous brands, having a wide selection of products and over one thousand new arrivals on a daily basis. In 2018, Gearbest was ranked 22th in Top 50 Chinese Export Global Brand Builders by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. Website: www.gearbest.com

