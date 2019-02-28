

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - The freenet Group reported that its preliminary EBITDA for financial year 2018 were 485.5 million euros compared to 541.2 million euros last year.



But, EBITDA exclusive of Sunrise grew by 33.2 million euros or 8.1 per cent year-on-year to 441.3 million euros. Theincrease was primarily due to the positive one-off effect of 39.1 million euros connected with the sale of the Media Broadcast Group's analogue radio infrastructure.



Revenue without IFRS 15 effects rose by 152.0 million euros to 3.66 billion euros during the year under review driven by an increase in hardware revenue. When taking IFRS 15 into account, revenue amounted to 2.90 billion euros over the same period.



The company's aim is to generate stable revenue in the financial year 2019. EBITDA based on EBITDA 2018 exclusive of Sunrise and profits of analogue radio sale is expected to come in between 420 and 440 million euros. This figure includes effects from the application of IFRS 16 in the amount of 30 to 40 million euros .



The freenet Group expects to publish its final financial results for 2018 on 25 March 2019.



