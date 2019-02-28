In 2018, Zurich underwent recertification in five countries across the globe: Zurich Group Brazil and Zurich Group Mexico have demonstrated outstanding progress in the last two years and were awarded EDGE MOVE Certification. Zurich Australia, Ireland, and Japan also showed marked progress towards gender balance and equal recruiting and promotion practices, and were recertified at EDGE ASSESS. EDGE Certification must be renewed every two years to ensure sustainable progress.

Kate Hughes, Group Head of Employee Experience, Diversity & Wellbeing, said: "We are very proud of the progress our teams in these countries have made towards realizing a truly gender equal workplace. These recertifications are a strong testament to our commitment to be an employer of choice for women in the insurance industry. We will continue to make gender equality and an inclusive culture a cornerstone of our business."

Zurich Insurance committed as a global group to EDGE Gender Equality Certification for the first time in 2015, convinced by the third-party audit, rigorous country-by-country evaluation, and deep analysis conducted across three different sources of data, including anonymized employee data, policies and practice data, and employee survey results. Zurich began to have its country offices certified in waves.

Further information

EDGE - Economic Dividends for Gender Equality

EDGE is the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality. It measures where organizations stand in terms of gender balance across their pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows as well as inclusiveness of their culture. Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2011, EDGE Gender Equality Certification has been designed to help companies not only create an optimal workplace for women and men, but also to benefit from it. EDGE stands for Economic Dividends for Gender Equality and is distinguished by its rigor and focus on business impact. EDGE Gender Equality Certification is currently working with 200 global organizations, in 50 countries and 23 sectors. For more information, visit www.edge-cert.org or follow EDGE on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter