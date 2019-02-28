Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Alinta and Vestas partner to build Western Australia's largest wind park

News release from Asia Pacific

Singapore, 28 February 2019

Vestas has received a 214 MW order from the leading Australian utility Alinta Energy for the Yandin Wind Farm in Western Australia. Once built, the wind park will be the state's largest renewable power plant, providing affordable renewable energy to more than 200,000 homes.

Located approximately 150 km north of Perth, the Yandin Wind Farm project will feature 51 V150-4.2 MW turbines with hub heights of 105 meters to maximise performance in the site's specific wind conditions. Vestas will also construct the entire project through an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement.

With a very competitive cost of energy, the Yandin project demonstrates Alinta's determination to make energy more affordable and sustainable for its customers. Once in operation, Yandin will also allow Alinta to reduce its use of natural gas for electricity generation, reducing its energy production costs and illustrating how renewable energy is quickly becoming the lowest-cost energy technology in Australia.

Alinta will also look to Vestas to keep Yandin operating at maximum efficiency through a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance of the project. The service agreement covers scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of the wind turbines, electrical and civil balance of plant.

"Yandin is a key project for Vestas, Alinta and Western Australia", said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "We are more than pleased to be Alinta's partner on this project, as we can see enormous potential for wind energy in Western Australia that is perfectly suited to our industry-leading wind turbines. Our leadership position in providing complete renewable energy solutions in Australia means we have more knowledge and resources to apply to giving our customers, and by extension, Australian energy consumers, the most productive, reliable and affordable clean energy around. In this way, we will support Australia's transition towards an energy system entirely powered by renewable energy".

The Yandin Wind Farm, the first wind energy project developed by Alinta, and its largest investment in renewable energy to date, will form part of the company's growing renewable energy portfolio in Australia.

"Yandin will give Alinta Energy a considerable supply of affordable renewable power for our growing electricity customer base", said Ken Woolley, Alinta Energy's Executive Director of Merchant Energy, "We selected Vestas based on their years of experience, industry-leading technology, and the commitments we share around safety and generating affordable power for Australians".

Commercial operations at Yandin are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2020.

