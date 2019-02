Edison Investment Research - Alternative Energy - Windar Photonics: Windar's revenues from product sales grew by 80% year-on-year during FY18, enabling it to reduce EBITDA losses from €1.2m to €0.4m. Growth was slower than expected because of supply chain issues. Although these issues have now been resolved, they have a knock-on effect on follow-on orders for FY19, so we reduce our estimates for both forecast years.ISIN: GB00BTFR4F17

