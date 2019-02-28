Splash Worldwide Launches as Creative Technology Company with World-Leading Creative, Production and Tech Capabilities

LONDON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and PORTLAND, Oregon and AMSTERDAM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the exclusive 2018 Global Creativity Report from the Cannes Lions, the company's VP of Creative Excellence Simon Cook presents a fascinating chart. In it, a ten-year spike of Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Gold winners dramatically rises above an upward spike in the internationally recognized S&P 500 Index. The visuals elegantly drive home the illustration's title, and its point: Creativity is business critical.

Today, Splash Worldwide CEO Paul Stonebridge and his colleagues are very proud to formally unveil their new positioning, tagline ("Unleash Creativity"), visual identity system, and website (http://www.splashworldwide.com).

"Splash has now transitioned from a pure production vendor to a much more integrated partner that can create, produce, and distribute content across channels at scale anywhere in the world," Stonebridge began. "With equal emphasis on our creative, production, media and technological expertise, we now consider Splash to be the world's finest independent creative technology company."

According to Global Creative Director Chris Goddard, Splash's growing network of 150 employees in offices spanning the globe presents the perfect partnership to address the nuanced challenges brands now face in marketing, especially across borders. "It's an incredibly exciting time for us as we move forward in the new world of communications," he explained. "Our energetic vision of Unleashing Creativity on the world reflects the feedback we receive from our clients every day. As for our unique industry position, we wanted to encapsulate our passion for ideas, craft and global campaign rollouts, delivered through our smart technology solutions."

Chief Strategy Officer Alastair Duncan agreed. "Splash is perfectly placed to help brands ensure the creativity and effectiveness they value is delivered around the world," he said. "As a creative technology company, we are perfectly positioned to combine Splash's extensive creative agency experience with our industry-leading production values to deliver creative excellence and effectiveness for all of our clients, on every piece of work we partner on."

Many of Splash's global leaders gathered recently in the firm's newly relocated New York office to set the path for the future and celebrate growth and rising client achievements. "Our teams in New York, Portland and LA are building some incredibly productive relationships with global brands, and it was an important opportunity for us to align on how we continue to drive great value for our current and new clients," said Client Services Director Audra Brown. "As a team, our abilities to streamline strategic marketing activities for brands have reached a new peak, as evidenced through the case studies featured on our new website."

Charged with bringing Splash's new positioning to life, the new website showcases the company's global portfolio, revealing its full breadth of capabilities and its industry thought-leadership. "Presenting the complete Splash proposition, our site also provides a broader overview of the issues we are helping our clients navigate," said Andrew Starling, Global Business Development and Marketing Director. "Visitors can also look forward to frequent updates on our technology innovations, office launches and our latest Thinkfast events."

Splash executives also point to the invaluable client case studies on the new site - including ones for BMW, Dow DuPont, Hilton, and the Norwegian Seafood Council - which speak volumes about the firm's capabilities, the caliber of its global clientele and the longstanding tenure of many of its client relationships. Stonebridge also favors the "Services" section of the new site: "Providing a summary of each of our capabilities, this area makes our service offerings transparent and easy to understand," he emphasized.

To support Splash Worldwide's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

