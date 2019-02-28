Terveystalo Plc: Terveystalo has become a shareholder of a new pharmacy chain company - The new Olo-apteekki pharmacy develops health services

Press release, 28 February 2019



Terveystalo has become a shareholder of the new joint venture pharmacy chain company established together by Tamro and independent pharmacists. This chain is called "Olo-apteekki", and it will be launched to consumers in 2019. The aim of the chain is to expand the service of pharmacies in a customer-oriented way towards a more comprehensive health and well-being offering. In addition to rational pharmacotherapy, key priorities include preventive health care and digital services.



- In Terveystalo, we strive to provide comprehensive services and create preventive practices that help people stay as healthy as possible. Through the cooperation, we will be able to provide our customers with a wider range of services, including pharmacy services. Terveystalo's strong expertise in care chains and quality management also enables smooth operation through the care chain, says Terveystalo's CEO Yrjö Närhinen.



- A presence in pharmacies is a natural extension of Terveystalo's multi-channel services, and we want to promote a dialogue between the patients and experts. People are interested in their state of health and their treatment, and the more flexibly they get answers to their questions, the better they commit to treatment. Terveystalo's professional digital services will be brought to pharmacies, complemented by Finland's most extensive network of over 200 clinics, when necessary, says Pia Westman, SVP, Wellbeing, Diagnostics and Digital Health at Terveystalo.

- Pharmacies are the most popular health care service in Finland. Through the partnership model with pharmacists and Terveystalo, we want to work together to create a smooth and proactive approach to health care. We see development potential especially in health and digital services. Health and well-being services combined with pharmacies' reliable range of products and excellent service both in-store and online, we create a unique pharmacy experience for our customers, says Aleksi Routama, the Managing Director of Olo-apteekki.

- Pharmacies have an increasingly important role in ensuring successful pharmacotherapy and monitoring, and especially in preventive health care. The low-threshold services provided by pharmacies speed up access to care and can ease the burden on primary health care. Cooperation with Terveystalo will help to improve our service capability," says Tiina Vaitomaa, the pharmacist of Ympyrätalo Pharmacy in Helsinki.

- Tamro's mission is to deliver health to Finnish people and, in line with our strategy; we want to combine the field in innovative ways to the benefit of consumers, patients and society. Partnership with Terveystalo in a co-owned pharmacy chain company is a concrete step to speed up this process. The Finnish health sector needs innovative operational models that are also sustainable in a rapidly growing and increasingly digital environment, says Kai Kaasalainen, Tamro's Managing Director.



Additional information

Pia Westman, SVP, Wellbeing, Diagnostics and Digital Health at Terveystalo Plc, tel. +358 30 63 31677 Pia.Westman@terveystalo.com

Aleksi Routama, Managing Director, Olo-apteekki Ltd. tel. +358 40 570 2881 aleksi.routama@oloapteekki.fi

Kai Kaasalainen, Managing Director, Tamro Corporation, tel. +358 40 589 8246 kai.kaasalainen@tamro.com





Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. In 2018, the nationwide network covered 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.In 2018, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.5 million doctor visits. Over 10,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo's services carry the Key Flag symbol and the company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

Tamro is the leading service provider and distributor of pharmaceuticals and health products in Finland. We ensure that pharmaceuticals and health products reach consumers reliably and safely everywhere in Finland. Tamro's role is to be an integrator that brings different parties together and lays a foundation for shared success. We develop Finnish healthcare and wellbeing with determination and an open heart. Tamro Corporation is a part of PHOENIX group?, Europe's leading health service provider.