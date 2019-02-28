ENERTIME: A CONSORTIUM OF ENERTIME AND ENSYS SIGN A 1,8 MW ORC SYSTEM ORDER IN THAILAND

Courbevoie, the 25th February 2019

ENERTIME (FR0011915339-d'alene), a leader in innovative thermodynamic solution for the transition to a CO2-free economy, announce having received, in consortium with the Thai Company ENSYS, an order for the supply of an ORC power generation system to convert waste heat into electricity from the new float glass plant of Bangkok Glass Company in Kabin Buri, Province of Prachinburi In Thailand. The project is to be carried out in 15 months for commissioning in May 2020. ENERTIME and ENSYS will then operate the ORC on behalf of the customer as part of an operation and maintenance contract.

Enertime will design the overall system and supply the turbine and key components of the ORC to recover the energy wasted in the exhaust of the glass furnace. ENSYS will provide the heat recovery system and will participate to the construction of the ORC on site. The 1.8 MW ORC Project associated with a 2 MW solar plant will be implemented by BG-Ensys, a project company, subsidiary of BG Energy Solution and ENSYS that will sell the electricity produced to Bangkok glass at competitive cost.

Gilles David, president and chief executive officer of ENERTIME declares: "This new contract win against strong competitors offering Steam Turbine Technology is strategic for Enertime; this is a first reference in the glass industry with an anchor customer in the Asian market, it has been won in partnership with a Thai local partner with whom Enertime intend to collaborate in the Region and it is financed on the Energy Service Company (ESCO) Model. This Project also confirm the unique competitiveness of the ORC Technology that without subsidies or feed-in tariff prevail worldwide on the industrial energy efficiency market. Considering only float glass factories, there are about 230 float glass factories in the world to equip with ORC of which only 13 are already equipped».

The turbine and critical components of the ORC module will be manufactured in France in Enertime workshop in Courbevoie and in the factories of its subcontractors.

ABOUT ENERTIME

Created in 2008, ENERTIME designs, develops and implements Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) machines and high temperature heat pumps for industrial energy efficiency and decentralized production of renewable energy. ORC machines transform heat into electricity. Heat pumps value low temperature heat to produce heat at higher temperatures.

ENERTIME is the only actor in the world offering ORC machines and a portfolio of other technologies in the field of thermodynamics applied to the energy transition. For ORC Technology it is one of the four major global players and the only French Company mastering this technology of high-power machines (1 MW and more). The Company is called "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance and is recognized as " French creative Industry". ENERTIME is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011915339- Ticker: ALENE).

