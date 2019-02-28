Walcom Group Ltd - Death of Non-Executive Director

sprite-preloader
London, February 28

28 February 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Death of Non-Executive Director

Walcom is sad to announce the death of Timothy Robert Nelson, non-executive director of the Company. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to his family.

The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Tim's contribution to the Company over many years.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656

