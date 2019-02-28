Identity Analytics Market to Reach $3.62 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 27.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption by enterprises to improve identity and access management systems, increase in need to avail access certification, and rise in awareness regarding management of regulations and compliance drive the growth of the global identity analytics market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Identity Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global identity analytics market generated $512 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The software segment to lead in terms of revenue by 2025

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, owing to rise in data governance and regulation policies for enterprises and the requirement to make informed and data-driven decisions. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in requirements for training, maintenance, planning, and support services during the usage of identity analytics and the demand for integration, implementation, and upgradation of services.

The predictive analytics segment to maintain its leadership status by 2025

Based on analytics type, the predictive analytics segment held the major market share, contributing nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to its effectiveness in countering frauds and improvement of ongoing provisioning and governance. However, prescriptive analytics would register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its characteristic to facilitate the organizations with hierarchical models, rule-induction, and decision trees. The research also analyzes descriptive analysis and diagnostic analysis.

North America to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rapid adoption of AI driven technologies in identity analytics. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in security compliance requirements in various industry verticals such as BFSI, government, Telecom & IT, and others along with rise in number of data breaches and cyber-attacks that lead to adoption of identity analytics solutions.

Frontrunners of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Evidian, Hitachi Id Systems, Gurucul, LogRhythm, Happiest Minds, Verint Systems, ID analytics (Symantec), Microsoft, NetIQ (Microfocus), and Oracle.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

