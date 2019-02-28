

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF.PK, GXYEY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net profit attributable to shareholders was HK$13.5 billion, an increase of 29% year-on-year including HK$0.6 billion of non-recurring charges.



Adjusted attributable net profit was HK$14.1 billion, up 28% year-on-year.



Full-year Group Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% from last year to HK$16.9 billion. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to HK$4.3 billion.



Full year Group revenue climbed 14% year-on-year to HK$55.2 billion.



The Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.



However, the Board of Directors has resolved to declare special dividend of HK$0.45 per share totaling about HK$1,960 million, payable to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 29 March 2019. This special dividend is expected to be paid on or about 26 April 2019.



