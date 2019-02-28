sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,13 Euro		+0,01
+0,16 %
WKN: A0HHH9 ISIN: HK0027032686 Ticker-Symbol: KW9A 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,152
6,302
11:55
6,13
6,32
11:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD6,13+0,16 %