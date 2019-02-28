

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the fourth quarter of 2018, but full-year expansion slowed due to a weaker performance in the first half of the year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose a chain-linked 4.2 percent year-on-year following a 4 percent expansion in the third quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the economy grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter after a 0.3 percent expansion in the previous three months.



The quarterly expansion was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2010, when the economy grew 2.9 percent.



The main contributors to the economic growth were construction, transportation and storage and professional, scientific and technical activities, the agency said.



On a year-on-year basis, the seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP rose 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter after a 3.9 percent increase in the previous three months.



Domestic demand rose 6 percent and investments grew 17.7 percent. Household consumption increased 5.1 percent. Exports rose 4.9 percent and imports were higher by 6.1 percent.



The full-year growth slowed to 3.9 percent in 2018 from 4.7 percent in 2017. Full-year growth exceeded 3 percent for the thrid consecutive year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX