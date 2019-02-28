

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday, recovering from two-week lows touched in the previous session amid a slew of negative catalysts.



Both spot gold and U.S. gold futures were up around 0.4 percent at $1,325.26 and $1,326.75 per ounce, respectively.



Recent optimism around the U.S.-China talks faded after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that China needs to go beyond pledging to buy more U.S. goods to reach to a long-term trade agreement.



A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended with no agreement after North Korea reportedly wanted all sanctions on it lifted in exchange, something the U.S. was not prepared to do.



A report showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank in February for the third straight month, rekindling investor worries over growth.



Other safe-haven assets such as Yen and the Swiss Franc also firmed up after the U.S. and North Korea failed to reach a nuclear deal.



