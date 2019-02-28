

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $36.05 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $124.17 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $151.34 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $3.00 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $151.34 Mln. vs. $126.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



