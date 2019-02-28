Most of the nation's solar is in Flanders, which at the end of December had more than 3 GW of grid-connected PV. Wallonia and Brussels account for the remaining 1.1 GW and 83 MW, respectively. Although Belgian solar is still dominated by residential PV, a stronger stimulus for the market may come from the large-scale segment in the years ahead.Belgium deployed 367 MW of new solar capacity last year, according to provisional data collected by renewable energy association APERE. That amounted to a 103 MW rise on the capacity added in 2017. Most of last year's new capacity was installed in Flanders, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...