

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2018, supported by strong export growth, but the growth rate was smaller than that estimated earlier, latest data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent. The initial estimate for fourth quarter growth was 0.8 percent, released on February 14.



Exports grew 0.9 percent, while imports were flat. Private consumption increased 0.3 percent after a decline in the previous quarter. Public expenditure increased 1.2 percent.



Investments shrunk for a second consecutive quarter, down 1.3 percent.



Year-on-year, GDP rose 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which was slower than the 2.3 percent estimated earlier.



Meanwhile, the full-year growth for 2018 was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.



