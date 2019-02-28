Appliances Market Size Worth $1.81 Trillion by 2025 | CAGR 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global appliances market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.81 trillion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Mounting demand for modern and technically advanced appliances, owing to durability and comfort, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increased disposable income levels, improving standards of living, and rapid urbanization across the globe are expected to contribute to the market expansion. Manufacturers in the market have a global distribution network, which includes resellers, company-operated stores, e-commerce, dealers, and value-added resellers.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, smartphones product segment is anticipated to reach USD 888.1 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025

Television product segment led the market, in terms of revenue, in 2016 owing to increased disposable income

The U.S. appliances market is anticipated to exceed USD 261.4 billion by 2025 owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers and suppliers in the country

Some of the key companies in the global market are Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Haier Group, BSH Hausgeräte, LG Corp, Midea Group, and Samsung Electronics

Most of these companies have undertaken several business strategies including M&A and product development to strengthen their foothold in the global industry

Read 140 page research report with TOC on "Appliances Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, (Personal Care, Home Appliances, Smartphones), By Region (North America, Central & South America, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

They expand their distribution network by offering brand equity, installed base, and product advancements. Sales engineers work closely with customers to design and develop application-specific products to match the particular requirements. Energy-efficiency is a crucial factor influencing the global market. Governments across the globe have enforced various stringent guidelines to ensure energy-efficiency for household appliances, thus propelling consumers to purchase only those goods fulfilling the minimum energy-efficiency regulations.

These guidelines are implemented at various stages, including manufacturing, sales and operation, as well as recycling, to help the companies in the market value chain. There are various barriers as well as benefits of the energy-efficiency programs developed by the policy-makers. Moreover, despite cost-effectiveness and several programs being run by the governments across the globe to spread awareness regarding energy-efficiency, the optimal outcome has not been achieved due to several barriers during the implementation stage of these programs.

Find more research reports on Electronic Devices, by Grand View Research:

Grand View Research has segmented the global appliances market on the basis of product and region:

- Appliances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Home appliances



Television





Washing Machine





Refrigerator





Air Conditioner





Others



Personal care appliances



Hair Care





Oral Care





Others



Smartphones



Others

- Appliances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S



Europe



Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





Thailand





Vietnam





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

