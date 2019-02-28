Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.19p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---