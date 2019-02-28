Lumenis Unveils a Wide Range of Innovative Technologies for Multiple Skin and Body Applications at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, will unveil a wide range of new solutions at this year's AAD. Launching on the show floor March 1st - March 3rd will be updates to brand-favorite technologies such as the new LightSheer QUATTRO and SPLENDOR X in the hair-removal category, PiQo4for tattoo removal, pigmentation and skin resurfacing, and rounding out the range of new launches will be the exciting new NuEra Tight.

The innovative NuEra Tight will be Lumenis' showcase platform on display during the AAD. The non-invasive, intelligent temperature-controlled RF technology can be used for both superficial and deep heating that treats a variety of conditions such as skin laxity and the appearance of cellulite around the abdomen, flanks, buttocks, inner and outer thighs, upper arms, elbows, knees, bra and back fat. The next generation of the FDA-cleared, high-power device will be unveiled with a new, sleek design, a novel large screen, an updated GUI system and a new HP design lending to a more ergonomic use.

"The deep heating of the NuEra Tight allows me to get deep into the skin's tissue for lasting results and lets me personalize my patient's body's needs," said Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Quenby Erickson. "The temperature control feature of the non-invasive RF device allows me to provide a safe and effective treatment for all." Erickson will be presenting live demos and hosting two talks during AAD where she will discuss the NuEra's body-smoothing abilities.

In addition to Erickson's presentations on NuEra, esteemed physicians including Dr.Vic Ross, Dr. Daniel Friedmann and Dr. Girish Munavalliwill be showcasing Lumenis celebrated portfolio of technologies through multiple activations and live demonstrations of products such as SPLENDOR X, LightSheer QUATTRO , M22 and PiQo4. Guests will be able to learn more about utilizing Lumenis' wide range of devices to treat skin and body, and observe revolutions in hair removal, skin resurfacing and body smoothing, in addition to other topics of interest.

"We are excited to showcase our diverse portfolio of innovative, premium solutions and technologies, reflected in our theme - Success Comes in Many Shapes," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "As leaders in the Aesthetic category, we are committed to continuous technological and clinical innovation, offering our customers a broad range of market-leading solutions to shape their practices and achieve better treatment outcomes."

Lumenis will be providing booth attendees complimentary professional headshots and hosting an exclusive VIP Champagne toast at their booth on Friday, March 1st at 3PM. For more information, please visit Lumenis.com or visit booth #1837.

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic, Surgical, and Ophthalmology markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com

