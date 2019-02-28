New Wilson Universal Hardness Tester by Buehler Equipped with DiaMet Software, Ideal for Large Samples

LAKE BLUFF, Illinois, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buehler is excited to announce their latest addition to the world renowned Wilson hardness testing range, the new UH4000 Series Universal Hardness Tester. The UH4000 comes in two key configurations: UH4250 Hardness Scale 0.5-250 kgf and UH4750 Hardness Scale 3-750 kgf. The Wilson UH4000 series tests include Rockwell, Vickers, Knoop and Brinell hardness scales within the selected tester load range. Its sturdy design withstands the toughest of production laboratories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824830/Wilson_UH4000.jpg

The UH4000 tester has a steel casting frame to ensure durability in factory or workshop environments. The hardness test process is controlled by the industry leading DiaMet software, the most intuitive hardness control software on the market to make testing easy, repeatable and automatic. With this software integration, it is an ideal tester in QC and Process Control applications, whether it tests large or small manufactured components in the lab or directly on the production floor.

The testers feature a closed loop loading cycle for best accuracy, faster testing cycles and an eight position turret to hold indenters and objectives. It has a large 300 mm x 400 mm T-slot stage with high weight capacity, to enable the testing of heavy and large parts nondestructively. Other features include:

Small parts can be handled with precision by using the anvil adapter/extension and the 80mm flat anvil, or other anvils with a 25mm diameter anvil pin.

The clamping device can be activated and deactivated by the software, depending on the need.

The ring light for accuracy in Brinell measurements improves the overall repeatability of soft Brinell indents.

The motorized vertical stage movement is automatic or can be moved with a safety clutched mechanical handle.

The red target laser cross and the workspace illumination features.

Automate Rockwell "fast mode" by using the clamping device on sample.

The UH4000 Series is designed for testing in the automotive industry, metals production and large components like: castings and forgings, flat or cylindrical work pieces, steels, heat treated materials, cemented carbides, ceramics and plastics and carbon testing. To obtain a quote or for more information on the UH4250 or UH4750 please contact your Buehler Sales Representative or visit www.buehler.com

Buehler is a leading manufacturer of hardness testing equipment, materials sample preparation machines and consumables. For custom solutions, education or training, contact the Buehler Laboratory Team.