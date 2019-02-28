

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Thursday, Endo International plc (ENDP) initiated earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.00 to $2.25 per share on total revenues between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.66 per share on revenues of $2.92 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We expect to further enhance our capabilities in these core growth areas as well as in the development of high-barrier generic products and we expect 2019 to be a critical transitional year as we progress to the next phase of our multi-year turnaround plan,' said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo.



