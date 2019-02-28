CRH plc: Board Change

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / CRH plc announces that, having completed two terms of three years as a Director, Don McGovern will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2019.

Commenting on the retirement, Mr. Nicky Hartery, Chairman of CRH, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Don for his commitment to CRH over his six years on the Board, and in particular for his service as Senior Independent Director and as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. We wish him every success in the future."

For further information, please contact CRH plc at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing 85,000 people at over 3,600 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the second largest building materials company worldwide and the largest in North America. The Group has leadership positions in Europe, where it is the largest heavyside materials business, as well as established strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH is committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). CRH's market capitalisation at 31 January 2019 was approximately €20 billion. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537386/Board-Change