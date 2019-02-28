Ubique Minerals Limited: Ubique Minerals Identifies Five Priority Drill Targets on Kapuskasing Gold Corp Option Claims at Daniel's Harbour, Newfoundland Property

This News Release is not for Distribution or Dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Ubique Minerals Limited (CSE:UBQ) ("Ubique") has identified five priority drill targets on the Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KAP) ("Kapuskasing") optioned claims at the Daniel's Harbour property in western Newfoundland. These claims are adjacent to Ubique's Daniel's Harbour property on which diamond drilling in 2017 and 2018 has been successful in blocking out a new zinc deposit.

Ubique personnel have reviewed many hundreds of historic drill holes searching for high grade intercepts in areas where surrounding drilling is non-existent or too wide spaced to eliminate the potential for a zinc deposit. This search revealed five high priority targets and another five lower priority targets. The top five targets are:

1386 Zone This target is surrounding the location of historic diamond drill hole which intersected approximately 50 feet of zinc mineralization including 18.8 feet grading 8.96% zinc. Along the assumed strike direction there are no other holes for 400 feet either side.

N Zone This target is in an area beyond the limit of mining of the former N Zone and is identified by an historic drill hole which intersected 6.78% zinc over 13.6 feet. There were no other drill holes within 100 feet of this hole in any direction.

2160 Zone A fault cut off the mineralized zone that was being mined historically in the G and H Zones and other than a trench which revealed zinc mineralization at surface the continuation of the zone was not located.

Nose Zone This target is inferred from an historic section of drill holes in which two drill holes, 100 feet apart both intersected zinc mineralization. Hole 1311 had the highest grade intersection with an average of 25.5 feet grading 6.79% zinc including 8.9 ft grading 10.89% zinc.

J Zone This target was identified by widely spaced historic drilling in fences across strike and one section of four holes had zinc intersections in three of the holes. One hole intersected 19.21% zinc over 1.3 feet, the next 6.87% zinc over 12.2 feet and the third 6.2% zinc over 11.4 feet. These holes were spaced at 50 feet spacing along the section. The next sections of historic drilling were more than 400 feet away in either direction along strike.

Ubique plans to locate the collars of these historic drill holes once the snow has melted and has applied for a permit to diamond drill these target areas to confirm the historic holes intersections and then step out with definition drilling.

The KAP property covers most of the area of the historic mining areas of the former Daniel's Harbour mine and UBQ is continuing to review all the relevant historic data relating to diamond drilling in the vicinity of the mined out areas to determine where and what additional potential exists for extensions of historically mined areas.

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results will be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com

Ubique will be exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention from March 3 - 6, 2019 in the Investors Exchange at Booth 3210 where it will have displays of recently drilled core and other information regarding its successful zinc exploration program at Daniel's Harbour. The Company welcomes all who want to visit, see the display and discuss with management the plans for Ubique Minerals in 2019.

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release. The reader is warned that the intersections of zinc mineralization reported above are historic information and the reader should not rely on the accuracy of such information. For that reason the first holes to be drilled will twin the historic holes to confirm the grades reported.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited (CSE:UBQ) is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

