BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Announces New Plastic Packaging Waste Reduction Commitments Source: Walmart Inc.

IRVING, Texas -- Vizient, Inc. Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the Fourth Time Source: Vizient, Inc.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for Eighth Consecutive Year Source: Hasbro, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- VF Corporation Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for Third Consecutive Year Source: VF Corporation

TOKYO -- Kao Makes World's Most Ethical Companies List for Thirteen Straight Years Source: Kao Corporation

IRVING, Texas -- ExxonMobil Employees Inspire Girls to Pursue Engineering Fields Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation

HOUSTON -- Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo Company

TOKYO -- Global Research Shows How Household Lifestyle Changes Would Lead to Reductions in Their Carbon Footprints and Contribute to Meeting the 1.5-degree Paris Agreement Target on Climate Change Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

PARIS -- Teleperformance Once Again Awarded Full Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego Source: TELEPERFORMANCE

TOKYO -- MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four GPIF ESG Investment Indices Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

NOIDA, India -- Recipients of HCL GRANT 2019 Felicitated by Amitabh Kant Sourav Ganguly Source: HCL Technologies

CINCINNATI -- Procter & Gamble Supports Worldwide Ban on Cosmetic Animal Testing, Joins Humane Society International's BeCrueltyFree Campaign Source: Procter Gamble

SEATTLE -- Amazon Future Engineer Brings Computer Science Courses to More Than 1,000 High Schools in Underprivileged Communities Across All 50 States Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

IRVING, Texas -- Michaels Proudly Partners with Boys Girls Clubs to Empower Youth to Unleash Their Creative Potential Source: The Michaels Companies, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Invests More Than $700,000 in Science, Engineering Programs at 11 U.S. Universities in 2018 Source: PPG

PITTSBURGH -- PPG, PPG Foundation Invested More than $9 Million in Communities Worldwide in 2018 Source: PPG

SYLMAR, Calif. -- PPG Foundation Invests $31,000 in 5 California Organizations on Behalf of Aerospace Business Source: PPG

CLEVELAND -- PPG Foundation Invests $28,000 in 3 Northern Ohio Organizations Source: PPG

DENVER -- Wells Fargo Recognized as a Top Green Power User by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Source: Wells Fargo Company

