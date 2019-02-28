Frankfurt (ots) - As of 1 March 2019, Melanie Kehr will be part of the KfW Group Executive Board, where she will be responsible for Information Technology and Transaction Management. On 27 February 2019, Melanie Kehr was appointed as a member to the Executive Board by decision of the KfW Board of Supervisory Directors.



Before joining KfW Group as a General Manager on 1 September 2018, Ms Kehr had been Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Bayerische Landesbank and headed the Information Technology Division. Prior to this, she had been for many years responsible for the further development of information technology in banks at the management consultancy firm Accenture, where she also had been Managing Director during the last years of her work with the company.



"Melanie Kehr is an outstanding and highly qualified expert with long-standing experience in the area of IT at banks. We are delighted to welcome her to our executive team. Together we will actively address the great challenges of digitalisation", said Dr Günther Bräunig, Chef Executive Officer of KfW Group.



Her curricula vitae and press photos can be found on the KfW website at https://www.kfw.de/KfW-Group/About-KfW/Vorstand-und-Gremien/Vorstand/



