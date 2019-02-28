As previously communicated, Nasdaq Iceland has decided to migrate all Icelandic Fixed Income products currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET on May 20, 2019. As a preparation for the Production migration, Icelandic Fixed Income markets will be removed from INET Test (NTF). The last day for testing for Icelandic Fixed Income products in INET NTF will be on Friday March 8, 2019. From Monday March 11, 2019, Icelandic Fixed Income products will only be available for testing in the Genium INET EXT3 test system. Identifiers in Genium INET EXT3 and GCF TST3 Genium INET Market Segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF TST3 ID ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Iceland Cash Bond Trading XICE 178 884 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Iceland FN Bond Market FNIS 194 882 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New webpage For the latest updates regarding Icelandic Fixed Income migration please visit our project webpage. Questions and feedback For technical questions please contact: Technical Support (Genium INET) Tel: +46 8 405 6750 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Cash Equity Operations (INET and GCF) Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=711895