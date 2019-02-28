

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $31.23 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $108.96 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.59 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.40 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $35.59 Mln. vs. $39.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.45



