

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) narrowed its fiscal 2019 guidance range for earnings and adjusted earnings.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.89 to $0.94 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.45 per share.



The company had previously projected earnings in the range of $0.84 to $0.94 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX